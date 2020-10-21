MSU’s Garrett Shrader puts name in transfer portal

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Garrett Shrader’s career at Mississippi State has come to an end.
The sophomore quarterback announced Tuesday that he entered his name into the transfer portal and will suit up for a new team next year.
Shrader started four games at quarterback in 2019 under Joe Moorhead, but with Mike Leach’s arrival and falling behind on the depth chart, the writing was on the wall.
In a post on Twitter, Shrader said, “This is not an easy decision, but I am a QB and it’s the skill set that got me here.” Shrader was moved to wide receiver prior to the season.
In 10 games, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Charlotte native completed 88 of 153 passes for 1,170 yards and tossed eight touchdown passes. He added 113 rushing attempts for 587 yards and six touchdown runs, as well as giving his best impression of a “human helicopter” against Kansas State.
As a receiver, Shrader appeared in all four of Mississippi State’s games this season, but only had one catch for 8 yards.
Luckily, because of COVID-19, he will retain his year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA’s blanket waiver and will be a sophomore again in 2021.