MGCCC virtual choir churns out viral hit song

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With everything else going virtual these days, why not have 23 members of a choir record themselves singing on cell phones, edit the clips together and have a virtual choir?
It’s what they’ve done at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, and 3,000 Facebook likes later, the virtual song is a viral hit.
The singers are the members of Coastal Vibrations, the choir group at MGCCC’s Harrison County Campus.
Each member recorded their part of the song, which was officially sanctioned to be used on iPhones, and sent them to Fine Arts Chair Debra Atkinson. She wanted to simply keep her classes going and put group songs together. She got the idea from a colleague in Jackson.
“And so I thought, if she figured it out, maybe she’ll help me figure it out,” Atkinson said. “She put me in contact with the person in charge of the technical side of it, she sat me down on Zoom and walked me through the software I needed in order to do it.”
Atkinson then used a couple of other programs in the office to put it all together, and just like that, Coastal Vibrations was virtual and getting thousands of likes on Facebook.
“We spent about 6-7 weeks learning the music safely, humming, with masks, very spread out,” Atkinson added.
The virtual choir brings a whole new meaning to distance learning.
“It’s been a new way of learning definitely in a time where you’re not sure what normal is," said Patience Pierini, MGCCC piano and music theory instructor. "Or when normal will come back, you can still do something.”
The first recording is a hit, and another one’s in the works.
