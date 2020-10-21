Laurel to ring in 2021 with pine cone drop

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Special Events Committee has approved the pine cone drop for New Year’s Eve.
The committee had previously canceled the outdoor event due to COVID-19 concerns but reversed its decision at the last meeting.
“I think they had a change of heart,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “They had some information they didn’t have before and they felt that, hopefully, Dec. 31 we’ll be able to have an outdoor activity. If we have some astronomically bad numbers on COVID, it will definitely affect it.”
Laurel’s first pine cone drop was held last year in celebration of 2020.
