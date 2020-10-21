Five new names proposed as district moves to change Jeff Davis Elementary’s name

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Public Schools is moving forward with plans to change the name of Jeff Davis Elementary.
Earlier this month, 62 name suggestions were given to a committee with the district to discuss. Of those, committee members voted on 12 of their favorites.
The five options that received the most votes Back Bay Elementary, Biloxi Bay Elementary, South Bay Elementary, Bay Breeze Elementary, and West Biloxi Elementary.
Next, the school board will vote in their November meeting on what name the school will be known as moving forward.
“The plan that still remains is that we have to take action in the November agenda and that will give us the month of December to get all physical signage corrected," said Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux. “We could do a physical name change to start the new year in January.”
This is not the first campus in South Mississippi to move forward with a name change. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announced in July the Jefferson Davis campus in Gulfport would now be referred to as the Harrison County Campus, bringing it into the naming convention of the other schools within the college.
Jeff Davis Elementary is named after Jefferson Davis, who served as president of the Confederate States of American during the American Civil War.
While January 2021 could see the dawn of a new elementary school in Biloxi, the new year could be another school’s last.
Michel Sixth Grade School, which closed in 2011, remains vacant and unused. At Tuesday’s board meeting, Boudreaux proposed the idea of tearing the building down.
Boudreaux suggested the action because the empty building has actually cost the school district after a pipe burst inside earlier this year.
In the long term, the superintendent said he thinks the site’s footprint could be home to a new school.
No action was taken during Tuesday’s board meeting, but it is something they will assess moving forward.
