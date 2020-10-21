COVID hospitalizations up 24% in last week in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says COVID-related hospitalizations are up 24 percent from last week.
He shared a chart on Twitter that shows hospitalizations are at their highest rate since August.
He added that the percentage of COVID patients in the ICU is up 7.5 percent from last week.
Case numbers have been on the uptick in Mississippi in recent weeks, with cases reaching over 100,000 since March in the state.
Governor Tate Reeves, who let the statewide mask mandate expire last month, implemented new restrictions in nine counties, which includes county-wide mask mandates and limits social gatherings.
Reeves also says that hospitals statewide must reserve at least 10 percent of their capacity for COVID-19 patients.
“We’ve seen this before. We know what can happen if we allow this to get out of control, and so we want to be proactive to prevent that from happening,” Reeves said.
