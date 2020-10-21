AT&T boosting network speeds in certain areas of Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - AT&T is boosting its network coverage in dozens of areas of Mississippi.
The goal is to boost coverage for residents and first responders in more rural areas where service can be spotty.
“As we all continue to recognize the growing importance of connectivity in our daily lives, these type investments help us stay connected to the world around us, and they also help us remain competitive and make us more attractive to outside investment and job creation,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “While we all recognize that there is more work to be done to connect Mississippians, we applaud AT&T for doing that work.”
These places will be getting the upgrade:
- Ashland
- Braxton
- Canton
- Carthage
- Coila
- Collinsville
- DeKalb
- Ethel
- Gloster
- Grace
- Grenada
- Hazlehurst
- Iuka
- Leakesville
- Magee
- Morton
- Mount Olive
- New Albany
- Ovett
- Parchman
- Perkinston
- Pontotoc
- Poplarville
- Port Gibson
- Sandy Hook
- Shaw
- Silver Creek
- St. Louis
- State Line
- Starkville
- Swiftown
- Union
- Utica
- Vicksburg
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.