Work begins on Popp’s Ferry Road extension project

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The long-awaited Popp’s Ferry Road extension is showing signs of progress. Homes are now being demolished on Oakmont Place to make way for the new road. The design takes Popp’s Ferry west of the Coliseum parking garage between Oakmont Place and the Maison d’Orleans Apartments.
The project, years in the making, is finally underway as brick by brick, space is cleared for the new thoroughfare. This extension is in Councilman Paul Tisdale’s ward. Tisdale said that while slow, he’s excited to see progress.
“This project has been on the drawing board for a number of years, and the city has acquired property associated with this project. I would assume that once the funding is all lined up, because it will require some state funds, all the Ts crossed and the Is dotted, hopefully within a couple of months we might see heavy equipment playing in the dirt out there," Tisdale said.
One of the busiest intersections in Biloxi, city leaders are expecting even more traffic to pass through Popp’s Ferry and Pass Road once the extension is complete.
Also on Tuesday, the Gulf Coast Restoration Advisory Board recommended 15 projects for the next step in consideration. That fund was set up to deliver $700,000,000 of BP money to projects that help to stimulate growth and development in South Mississippi. The final approval will come from the state legislation however, 75% of that money must be spent in the lower six counties.
The Popp’s Ferry Road extension was one of those projects that could receive BP funds making this project one step closer to total funding.
