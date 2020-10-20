Warmer than normal pattern continues. Wetter later this week.

We’re in the final stretch of month of October and our weather feels more like September at times, especially this morning’s mild temperatures in the lower 70 and upper 60s. Some areas of patchy fog can’t be ruled out before 9 AM. For the rest of the day, expect sunshine with a few afternoon clouds. High temperatures should be about as warm as yesterday, in the lower to mid 80s. A bit warmer than normal for this time of year. But, if you find a nice spot in the shade with a breeze it shouldn’t be that bad. Weather stays mainly rain-free today and tomorrow. But, Thursday into Friday will have better rain chances thanks to some Gulf moisture. A weak cold front arrives this weekend which might not be enough to do anything than to lower our rain chances. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Epsilon in the Atlantic remains no threat to the U.S. mainland but could become a hurricane as it nears Bermuda. There’s also tropical development possible in the western Caribbean but it’s only a low chance that a depression or storm forms there for now. No tropical systems threaten the Mississippi Coast over the next five days for now. Hurricane season ends next month.