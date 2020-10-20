Saints staying in New Orleans to play Carolina Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La (WLOX) - Coming off a much needed bye week, it would’ve been a welcoming sight for the Saints to have seen their fans inside Tiger Stadium on Sunday as the team remains in discussion with LSU about playing home games in Baton Rouge with crowds at 25 percent capacity, but it won’t be this weekend.
New Orleans will be in the Superdome for their NFC South matchup against Carolina where former backup QB Teddy Bridgewater makes his return since leaving in free agency. Only 750 people can be in attendance.
Logistically, having the game in Baton Rouge would’ve been impossible, according to Fox 8 Analyst and The Athletic’s Jeff Duncan. LSU has a home game Saturday against South Carolina at 6 p.m., which is a quick turnaround for crews to prepare for a noon kickoff on Sunday. Booking hotels for the Panthers and their traveling party was also another issue.
The Saints will have the same problem the weekend of November 14th. LSU is scheduled to play Alabama at 5 p.m. and New Orleans host the 49ers the next day at 3:25 p.m. The two teams don’t have any additional overlapping home weekends after then.
The Saints only have five more home games this season — Sunday (Panthers); Nov. 15 (49ers); Nov. 22 (vs. Falcons); Dec. 20 (vs. Chiefs); and Dec. 25 (vs. Vikings).
