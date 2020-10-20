Myles Brennan “questionable” for LSU versus South Carolina Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La (WLOX) - LSU’s unexpected open week due to Florida’s virus outbreak gave the Tigers a few extra days to rest up bruised starting quarterback Myles Brennan, but it won’t enough time for Saturday’s game against South Carolina.
Head coach Ed Orgeron told media Monday that the former St. Stanislaus standout is dealing with a significant lower-body injury and says he’s questionable for Saturday. According to The Athletic’s Brody Miller, Brennan played three quarters at Mizzou with a torn muscle in his abdomen and still threw for 430 yards.
“He’s (Myles Brennan) questionable. It’s taking him a little longer to heal and he’s questionable for the game. Myles has a significant injury to his lower body, something that we do believe is going to heal,” Orgeron during his weekly press conference Monday. “It’s going to take a little bit longer to heal. We thought he’d be back today. He’s not. I don’t know if he’s going to play in this game.”
Freshman quarterbacks TJ Finley and Max Johnson will likely see playing time against USC, with Orgeron saying “whoever has the best week is going to start.”
