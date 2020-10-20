More COVID-19 guideline enforcement coming to Moss Point park

Moss Point, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID-19 cases spike across South Mississippi, Jackson County leaders are cracking down on one park that has been letting in crowds of people.
On most days, Edward Khayat Memorial Park in Moss Point has just a few families enjoying their afternoon at picnic tables and playground sets but the 24-acre park looks dramatically different on weekends.
“We’ve had incidents where the crowd could be several hundred or a thousand or so (people),” said Jackson County Supervisor Melton Harris.
Now, county leaders will depend on the current constable and former Moss Point police chief Calvin Hutchins to help keep the community safe as COVID-19 cases surge.
“(Hutchins) would come by and make sure the crowd is properly controlled, that it’s not an extensive crowd," said Harris.
While there won’t be any penalties for park visitors that violate the COVID-19 guidelines, leaders hope that a familiar face will keep the crowds in check.
“Many of the citizens in Moss Point have great respect for him,” Harris said.
County leaders say Hutchins' impact on the community will help during the pandemic.
“He’s a mild mannered individual but yet he has a soft voice," said Harris. "His soft voice does carry a lot of weight. We hope that works for us.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.