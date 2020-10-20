Mississippi joins lawsuit against Google, claims it is a ‘monopoly gatekeeper’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi, along with ten other states, has filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against Google.
According to Attorney General Lynn Fitch, this is to prevent the search engine from “unlawfully maintaining monopolies through anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and search advertising markets.”
“When companies engage in fierce marketplace innovation, consumers benefit,” said Fitch. “But, Google crossed the line and engaged in the kind of monopolistic behaviors that do harm not only to individual consumers, but also to the market itself."
According to Fitch, Google is the “monopoly gatekeeper” for billions of users and countless advertisers worldwide.
She also states that Google has accounted for nearly 90 percent of all searches in the U.S. and has used “anticompetitive tactics” to maintain and extend its monopolies in advertising.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that Google’s practices have had harmful effects on competition and consumers. By restricting competition in search, the lawsuit claims, Google’s conduct has harmed consumers by reducing the quality of search, lessening choice in search, and impeding innovation.
“Through filing the lawsuit, Mississippi seeks to stop Google’s anticompetitive conduct and restore competition for American consumers, advertisers, and all companies now reliant on the internet economy,” Fitch said.
The Attorneys General of Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, and Texas joined the Department of Justice in the lawsuit.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.