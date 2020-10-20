Miss. native makes first World Series appearance

ARLINGTON, Texas (WLBT) - In his first season with the Tampa Bay Rays, Mississippi native Hunter Renfroe is looking to become a world champion.
Renfroe is a former first round pick out of Mississippi State. After four seasons with the San Diego Padres, he’s in the playoffs for the first time. He’s made his presence felt with a home run in the Wild Card round against the Blue Jays and with an impressive sliding catch in the ALCS against the Astros.
And after Renfroe’s Rays defeated the Astros in seven games, they’re off to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.
With COVID precautions, the series will take place away from Tampa and the home crowd. Instead each game will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
But if any Mississippians are unsure of which side to root for, there’s a local player on Tampa’s side!
