Ingalls Shipbuilding celebrates new human resources facility

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding has added a new human resources facility that will allow new hires to take care of all their business in one location.
“This new experience gives individuals the opportunity, one, to see a new face of Ingalls,” said Ingalls Human Resources Vice President Edmond Hughes. “So if you’re interested in the company, you really get a new experience in coming into our organization.”
Within the building, orientation classes, medical exams, and anything else along the lines of human resources will take place. Employees began operating in the new building back in September after about a year of construction.
“For our current employees also it’s a new face, new opportunity. We’ve streamlined our hire process so individuals who are coming in won’t have to go to multiple places within the shipyard,” Hughes said.
The 21,000 square foot building is described to be a one-stop-shop and is home to roughly 75 employees.
“It houses everything from our visitor control, our badging, interviewing individuals from a recruiting standpoint also our medical facility," Hughes said. "So your hair follicles, your physical, those things from a drug screening standpoint all happen in this location.”
