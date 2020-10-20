George County football undergo 2-week COVID-19 quarantine

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - This has been a season unlike any other for high school football. Aside from the next opponent on their schedule, coast teams have had to face an enemy they can’t physically see with the coronavirus.
This season five teams have fallen victim to the virus, but on Monday, that number moved up to six. George County High athletic director Matt Caldwell informed WLOX Monday that the Rebel football team will be in quarantine for the next two weeks and have shutdown all facilities because of COVID-19. Caldwell would not go into detail about where the spread may have started, but said that he was alerted of the news around five o’clock Monday afternoon. The team will follow the necessary MHSAA protocols to get back on the field as soon as possible.
The Rebels will have to forfeit Friday’s game against Terry and next week’s road game at Petal. Currently with a 1-3 record and seventh place standing in Region 3-6A, these losses will put George County out of the playoff picture.
Once recovered, the team will finish out the season on November 6th against Meridian for Senior Night at home.
