George County football undergo 2-week COVID-19 quarantine

This season five teams have fallen victim to the virus, but on Monday, that number moved up to six. George County High athletic director Matt Caldwell informed WLOX Monday that the Rebel football team will be in quarantine for the next two weeks and have shutdown all facilities because of COVID-19. Caldwell would not go into detail about where the spread may have started, but said that he was alerted of the news around five o’clock Monday afternoon. The team will follow the necessary MHSAA protocols to get back on the field as soon as possible.