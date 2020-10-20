Former Shucker Devin Williams named finalist for NL Reliever of the Year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Despite the Biloxi Shuckers not having a 2020 season, it has been nice to see former players shine on the big stage. Former Biloxi pitcher Devin Williams was named a finalist for the National League Reliever of the Year award on Monday.
The 26-year-old right hander had a breakout season in 2020, putting his “airbending” changeup pitch on display. Williams set an MLB single-season record for relievers with a 53 percent strikeout rate. He also led all relievers with an ERA of point three three and 53 strikeouts, which he threw in just 27 innings over his 22 relief appearances.
If Williams ends up claiming the trophy, it will be back-to-back years a Milwaukee Brewers reliever was chosen with Josh Hader garnering honors in 2019.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.