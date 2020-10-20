Depreo takes lead in Diamondhead special mayoral election

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents of Diamondhead came out to vote for the city’s second mayor in municipal history in a special election Tuesday.
Numbers reported to WLOX News state that Councilwoman Nancy Depreo received 914 votes, and Richard Willis received 776 votes.
These total do not reflect any ballots that were cast absentee, as those have not been counted at the time of this report.
The mayoral seat has been vacant since the passing of Tommy Schafer back in July. Schafer served as Diamonhead’s first mayor after the city was incorporated in 2012.
This election fills the current term for mayor. The office is up for grabs again next year and will be decided by a regular election next summer.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.