Biloxi Public Schools denies allegations in federal lawsuit filed by former employee

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A whistleblower case filed by a former Biloxi Public Schools employee against district officials earlier this year is proceeding in state court following an investigation by the Office of the State Auditor.
That investigation, which was opened in October 2018, involved a complaint against former Superintendent Arthur McMillan and current Chief Financial Officer Shane Switzer for the misuse of public funds.
A report concluding the investigation’s findings was filed by the state auditor’s office in September, saying there was not enough documentation to substantiate the allegations.
The allegations come amid a dispute with former employee Victoria Conway, who came forward in 2018 as a whistleblower in the district, claiming unethical behavior, illegal activities and fear of retaliation by Biloxi school administrators.
Conway filed a lawsuit in March of this year, naming Biloxi Public Schools, McMillan, Switzer and other administrative staff in the complaint.
On Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, Biloxi Public Schools responded to Conway’s complaint, denying all of the allegations against them and citing the letter issued by the state auditor’s office indicating the investigation was closed without any finding of wrongdoing.
Among the allegations that the district denied include Conway’s claim that McMillan utilized school equipment and school employees during school hours to deliver and set up tables for his daughter’s 2018 wedding.
The district also denied that Conway was terminated as a result of speaking out publicly against the district, which Conway says was done in violation of the district’s Whistleblower Protection policy.
Conway worked for more than 10 years as the administrative assistant to the child nutrition director at BPS. After obtaining direct knowledge about illegal activities, Conway said she told her mother, who is also a longtime district employee. Those allegations were then passed along to her mother’s boss, school board member Jane Meynardie, and the formal complaint with Shad White’s office was filed.
Conway said once the investigation by state officials was launched, she was retaliated against. Biloxi Public Schools also denies those claims.
In investigating the allegations against McMillan and Switzer, the state auditor’s office said investigative agents conducted interviews and obtained statements, reviewed financial records, researched appropriate documents, and conducted other necessary activities consistent with a civil/criminal investigation.
In her request that this legal matter go to trial, Conway is asking that a jury award actual and punitive damages for lost income, mental anxiety and stress, and psychological damage. Biloxi Public Schools, in turn, is asking that the court dismiss Conway’s complaint altogether.
The court has not yet issued its ruling on whether the matter will go to trial or not.
