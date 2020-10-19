A warmer and muggier pattern has taken over and will probably last this entire week. Areas of patchy fog will be possible before 9 AM. Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. After a mild morning in the 60s, today’s high temperatures will climb into the lower and mid 80s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out today but most areas will likely stay rain-free. We’ll continue with slim rain chances and warmer than normal temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. Better rain chances for Thursday and Friday thanks to some moisture coming in from the eastern Gulf. Then, perhaps a cold front arriving this weekend. In the tropics, a disturbance called 94L located near Bermuda has a high chance of becoming a depression or storm. Also, a there’s a low chance for tropical development in the southern Caribbean. For now, the Mississippi Coast is clear of any tropical threats for the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month.