Southern Miss pushing forward after consecutive COVID-related byes

But such is life in the world of college football here in 2020. The Golden Eagles are currently scheduled to take on former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze and Liberty this coming Saturday, and the Flames are not a team to be taken lightly. One of the most dangerous rushing attacks in the country, they average almost 270 yards per game on the ground, led by quarterback Malik Willis and a three-headed monster at running back. With a tough opponent next up after a wild two weeks with no game action, the Golden Eagles have no choice but to keep pushing forward.