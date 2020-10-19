Southern Miss pushing forward after consecutive COVID-related byes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - It has been two weeks since the Southern Miss football team has hit the field, with back-to-back scheduled games wiped out due to COVID-19 protocols just days before kickoff. Unfortunate timing, as they seemed to have garnered momentum the last time they hit the field.
But such is life in the world of college football here in 2020. The Golden Eagles are currently scheduled to take on former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze and Liberty this coming Saturday, and the Flames are not a team to be taken lightly. One of the most dangerous rushing attacks in the country, they average almost 270 yards per game on the ground, led by quarterback Malik Willis and a three-headed monster at running back. With a tough opponent next up after a wild two weeks with no game action, the Golden Eagles have no choice but to keep pushing forward.
“Just making sure that everybody stays up and everybody’s focused on the main goal and controlling what we can control," quarterback Jack Abraham said. "We have to do what we can do and go out there and practice hard every day and prepare like it’s our last.”
When they do take the field, they will do so with two new members of the coaching staff. Head coach Scotty Walden has added Rick Minter and Scott Highsmith as analysts and quality control assistants. Walden worked with Highsmith at East Texas Baptist University, and Minter is a seasoned vet, making stops at Kentucky, South Carolina and Notre Dame as a defensive coordinator - two guys Walden is familiar with, and excited to have around the program.
“In those roles specifically I kind of wanted two veteran guys who could provide great wisdom from their background," Walden said. "They’ve both been head coaches, they’ve both been coordinators, they’ve both been around the country and been in this game a long time. I just think both of their knowledge of the game is going to be invaluable and just give us an extra set of eyes. I’m excited for them to come in and help us out and add a little insight and help a young head coach out sometimes.”
