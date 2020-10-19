Rollover wreck in Wiggins sends three to hospital

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle wreck that happened Monday afternoon on Highway 49 in Wiggins.
Police said around 1:52 p.m. a vehicle rolled over, ejecting the driver and a front-seat passenger. The driver was airlifted to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, and the passenger was airlifted to Forrest General in Hattiesburg in serious condition.
A third passenger, a child, was also taken to Forrest General via ambulance.
The wreck is under investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol.
