Jackson County seeing additional measures to slow COVID-19 spread, including face masks

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in certain counties, and Jackson County is one of them.
One of the governor’s new additional measures is requiring face masks while indoors and interacting with the public without social distancing. Indoor social gatherings should be limited to groups of 10, and outdoor gatherings to groups of 50.
Hospitals in Jackson County will also need to reserve 10% of their capacity for COVID-19 patients. If they cannot do that, the hospitals must delay elective procedures.
When WLOX asked the governor for clarification and if this latest order would affect the Peter Anderson Festival, Reeves said, “This particular order will apply to all of those gatherings that do not otherwise have restrictive orders,” said he will look into the specifics of Peter Anderson Festival as it could be considered a social gathering, which is what this order applies to.
Reeves also said Harrison County could be added soon as it also saw a high number of COVID-19 cases.
Jackson County is the only county in South Mississippi affected by the latest order. Other counties affected are Chickasaw, Claiborne, DeSoto, Forrest, Itawamba, Lamar, Lee and Neshoba.
This will be in effect until Nov. 11. The full executive order can be found HERE.
