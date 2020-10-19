D’Iberville’s new police station taking shape

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine moving from a 4,000 square-foot home to a house three times as big. That’s what D’Iberville police officers are ready for as the city’s $5 million police station continues to take shape.
Sure, you’ll still see lots of construction work happening outside the building, but most of the current work is happening inside the state-of-the-art facility.
“One of the major components is the classrooms. It’s so important they have a place where they can continue their education. We also have cameras outside for the public if they want to make transactions. If they buy things online and meet people here, they’ll have a safe place to do so,” said D’Iberville City Manager Clay Jones. “They’re finishing up the drywall, the mill work, the flooring, so we see light at the end of the tunnel.”
In this case, light being space, as a matter of fact, triple the space of the department’s current building. There’s also height. The new station sits just north of Big Ridge Road, about 50 feet above sea level.
“It’s called ‘Big Ridge’ for a reason. It’s one of the highest places in the city, and it’s built to withstand those winds so they won’t have to move. This will actually be a safe haven for them. We always knew we’d get here, we just didn’t know when,” Jones added.
That should be in about 45 days or so if all continues to go as planned.
Once the police station’s done, Jones said they plan on making improvements to nearby Rudy Moran Park.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.