Diamondhead voters will choose city’s second mayor since incorporation

“This whole city needs to unite and become one. That’s the way it used to be when my son was being raised here. I want this place to be the kind of city that people come back to after they go to college. I want this place to be the kind of city that when people visit, they want to come live here, too," Willis said. “I love and care about this community, and have for years and years and years. I have passion like nobody. I believe passion is fundamental for mayors everywhere. I learned that from being on the road working with several different mayors during my career. Their passion was incredible, just like mine," he said.