Will Rogers a bright spot in MSU’s loss

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs earned their third loss on Saturday, as they fell to Texas A&M. It was another inefficient day through the air from KJ Costello, who threw for just 99 yards on 22 attempts, no touchdowns and one interception. The Bulldogs finished with negative two rushing yards, and Costello was benched for Will Rogers, a true freshman and lone bright spot on the day, who came in and completed 15 of 18 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.