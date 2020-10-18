Saints ‘excited’ about future after bye week

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - The last three weeks have been a roller coaster for the Saints. From the comeback in Detroit, to the Michael Thomas altercation, to the Monday Night overtime thriller, New Orleans has seen about as much as a team can see in a three week span, and they enjoyed a much-needed bye week this week.
Injuries have done them no favors, as Michael Thomas, Janoris Jenkins, PJ Williams, and Marshon Lattimore have all already missed time. With two of the next three games against divisional opponents, there is perhaps no better time than now to get a week of rest and hit the reset button - and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins feels really good about the near future.
“I think going into the bye week, you’re happy with where you’re at with 3-2,” Rankins said. “Knowing you haven’t played your best football, knowing your best football’s ahead of you. Knowing you’re not in the rhythm you want to be in, in any phase of the game. We’ll take 3-2 heading into the bye week, get healthy and then come back and get ready for this long chapter of football. But, we can go into it knowing our best football’s in front of us and can be excited about that.”
