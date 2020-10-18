Saints ‘excited’ about future after bye week

“I think going into the bye week, you’re happy with where you’re at with 3-2,” Rankins said. “Knowing you haven’t played your best football, knowing your best football’s ahead of you. Knowing you’re not in the rhythm you want to be in, in any phase of the game. We’ll take 3-2 heading into the bye week, get healthy and then come back and get ready for this long chapter of football. But, we can go into it knowing our best football’s in front of us and can be excited about that.”