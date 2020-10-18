Professional food eater accepts nacho challenge in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in Ocean Springs gathered to witness famous professional eater Randy Santel. Santel travels the world attempting food challenges similar to the show “Man Versus Food.”
The event was hosted by The Scratch Kitchen food truck owners. Santel’s goal was to fully consume their massive fruit nacho platter in 30 minutes. Afterward, Santel signed autographs, took selfies and talked with the cheering patrons.
“Tonight I got win 902 in all 50 states and 37 countries,” Santel said while gaining his composure from the challenge.
“It started in March 2010. So I’m actually in the process of becoming a registered dietician so that in 2022 or 23 I can retire from all these, and then I’ll use all my social media I’ll convert it over to helping people with nutrition and weight management.”
