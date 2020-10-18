One dead after fatal motorcycle accident in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was killed in a fatal motorcycle accident that happened in Biloxi Saturday night.
Authorities identified 29-year-old Steven Waguespach as the victim who died in the fatal accident. He was hit by an SUV in the area of Caillavet and Howard Street, according to authorities.
Waguespach was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injures.
As of now, there’s no word on the SUV driver.
This story will be updated once more information is available.
