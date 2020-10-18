Ole Miss commits seven turnovers in loss

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels could not keep the momentum rolling after last week’s shootout with Alabama, falling to Arkansas 33-21. Jerrion Ealy notched his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game, and Elijah Moore earned his third 100-yard receiving game, but seven Ole Miss turnovers was the story. The Rebels allowed 24 points off those turnovers, including two interceptions returned for touchdowns. A fumble on the one yard line and a turnover on downs at the one yard line potentially cost the Rebels a chance late, and Lane Kiffin was disappointed.
“Offensive struggles, the inability to run in the first half, and obviously the turnovers. Two goal to go situations, no points out of that," Kiffin said. "There were so many opportunities if you think about it, our game could have been a one score game in the fourth quarter had we not screwed that all up early, we’d be up by three or four scores. You can’t turn the ball over like that and expect to win.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.