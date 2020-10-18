Crime Stoppers: Man wanted in Escambia County has family in Pass Christian

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians need to be on the lookout because a man wanted on multiple charges in Escambia County has family in Pass Christian.
Cornell Demetrius Smith, 42, is wanted for sexual battery, kidnapping, aggravated child abuse, child abuse, battery and grand theft of a motor vehicle in Florida.
Smith has been previously arrested numerous times in Pass Christian on burglary and armed robbery charges.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says he may be driving a grey 2017 Nissan Sentra with Florida tag number GSIS18.
Tips can also be left anonymous by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
