Long Beach woman searches for the ‘angels’ who helped after car crash

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A Long Beach mother is crediting a pair of “angels” for helping her and her son after a car crash last week.
That crash happened near the intersection of 28th Street and Klondyke Road in Long Beach on Thursday. Tina Bradley says a man and a woman quickly came to their rescue after the accident, comforting her and her son, who has autism.
She says the man was an off duty EMT, and the woman was a school teacher.
Now, she wants to find them and thank them. She made a post on Facebook that’s received dozens of shares. And already, she’s been able to find the off duty EMT who helped.
But she’s still searching for the woman.
“I owe both of them so much," said Bradley. "I was so scared and to have somebody comfort my son, who was in complete shock, it just means everything. It means so much. People like them are so important to have in the world. People with compassion and kindness are so important and I just want them to know how much they mean to me.”
If you are the person who helped, or know who it might be, you can contact Bradley on her Facebook page.
