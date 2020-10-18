Local brewery hosts Oktoberfest in Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Craft Advisory Brewing was bustling with life and laughter at its Oktoberfest event.
Patrons could take part in ax-throwing competitions, Hammerschlagen, and more.
“We just thank Ocean Springs and everyone in Mississippi. Everybody’s been shopping local. We can’t think them enough,” said brewmaster Martin Konrad. “The community has been so wonderful, and everybody is having a good time today.”
Attendees also got to compete for the best costume and best beard.
