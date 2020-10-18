‘It’s starting to look like fall:’ Families visiting the Trinity Pumpkin Patch

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Trinity Episcopal Church’s annual fall attraction is back, generating dozens of families since Saturday.
Wagons and wheel barrels were overflown with pumpkins, as families decided on the perfect pumpkin to take home this year.
“We got a little one and then another little one," said a 3-year-old of the Saporitl family. “Then a big one.”
Jeanne Tagge, also known as the ‘pumpkin lady’ said the pumpkins traveled from an Indian reservation in New Mexico all the way to the Coast. And through different pumpkin patch fundraisers, they’re able to purchase them.
“We had 2,411 large pumpkins," said Tagge. "Probably thousands of smaller pumpkins when you consider all the boxes and things. People come out here to take pictures.”
For the past 28 years, this pumpkin patch has become a tradition for many families. And the proceeds not only help the church, but also many other groups and organizations.
“Some scholarship for Pass High students," said Tagge. “Woodside Wildlife rehabbers. Food pantry, Gone Fishing Ministry, Boys and Girls Club,” and much more.”
Once families pick their favorites, they then head over to the orange tent to get a measurement that will determine a grand total. Many look forward to the family time spent, making sure to capture every moment.
