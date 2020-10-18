Family of Medgar Evers carrying out his legacy through advocacy and education

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With a little more than two weeks left until the November 3rd election, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute is teaming up with national and local organizations stressing the importance of voting.
Evers' daughter, Reena Evers-Everette, said it’s imperative that everyone exercise their right to vote during this election cycle.
“We have to make our voices heard because our quality of life is critical,” she expressed. "The sacrifices that so many have made will be in vain if we don’t go out and vote.”
Her father died fighting for everyone to have the right to vote.
During an event on Saturday, standing outside the home where Evers was killed, she spoke on the importance of carrying out her dad’s legacy.
“His dedication, and he knew what his mission was, which was empowering all, but empowering people, his people, especially in Mississippi,” she said.
The institute educates people on combating voter suppression, knowing what’s on their ballots, and understanding their responsibility of making their vote count.
The organization is partnering with March On, a national organization that travels all over the U.S. encouraging people to vote.
Both organizations say voting this year is a must.
“There have been some instances where people have been subjected to some voter suppression tactics and we want to make sure that people know what their rights are and how important it is for them to let their voices be heard,” said Courtney Cockrell, Evers' great-niece and legal team of March On’s Voter Protection Corps.
“We’ve seen long lines across the country, we want to encourage people to stay the course," said Corrie Cockrell, Evers' great-niece and legal team of March On’s Voter Protection Corps. “Have a plan when you go to the polls.”
“Education is what’s most important to let people know where to go, when they can go,” said Courtney Cockrell. "A lot of states have early voting so letting people know what that process looks like and how that differentiates from absentee voting. Just the whole education piece to me is a major combat to any voter suppression efforts.”
