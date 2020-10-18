Biloxi Fire Department battles fire at storage unit

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some people with items inside of a Biloxi storage unit on Bohn Street, south of Division Street may have suffered some property damage.
A fire broke out this morning, which prompted the Biloxi Fire Department to break open each unit to safely battle the flames.
There are no reported injuries, but residents in a nearby apartment complex were asked to evacuate.
“Luckily it’s just that and not us or the house behind,” said Jerry Hageman, a Biloxi resident. “It would have spread in there sleeping. It could have been possibly worse.”
Firefighters and authorities also blocked off some of the nearby roads in order to distinguish the fire.
