Runners report early morning gunfire in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An early morning gunshot alarmed a group of runners in Biloxi Saturday.
A group of runners said they heard gunfire near Sharkheads and Rodenberg Avenue just after 6 a.m.
They said immediately after hearing the shot, a man wearing a mask and bandana started running toward them on Highway 90, catching up to them.
“They ran up behind some of the girls we were running with this morning,” said runner Steve Wilson. “It just seemed kind of sketchy trying to catch up with them and they were running, and all of a sudden he was out of breath and stopped so we kind of stayed between them and the guys to make sure they were ok.”
The group called Biloxi Police once they got done sprinting back to their cars about 15 minutes later.
Police said they are investigating.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.