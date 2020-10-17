Miss. Republicans host rally in support of SCOTUS nominee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of Mississippi Republicans shared their support of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Friday.
They gathered on the State Capitol steps, where some toted Trump/Pence signs and others featured phrases like “fill the seat” and “Mississippi for ACB.”
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann voiced his support of Barrett and urged others to do the same.
He was also joined by the Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson, who signed onto a letter with some of his counterparts around the country this week, asking for a swift confirmation of Barrett.
“Now, more than ever, we need people in the Supreme Court who will uphold the rule of law and who will defend our freedoms we have here in America," Commissioner Gipson said.
“America doesn’t stop doing business just because we have an election coming up," Miss. House of Representatives Dan Eubanks said. "So, in my opinion, it’s not just a need but an obligation for Congress to fill that seat.”
The U.S. Senate is expected to take up Barrett’s nomination next week.
The final vote is expected to occur the week of October 26.
