MHP trooper severely injured after car crash in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after a trooper’s car crashed on U.S. Highway 61 South Saturday morning, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.
The incident happened around 9:50 a.m. near the intersection of Jeff Davis Road.
It is reported the trooper was driving when his car suddenly left the highway and flipped over several times.
It is unclear what caused him to lose control of his car.
The Vicksburg Daily News says he was trapped inside the car and was severely injured.
First responders were able to extract the trooper from the car. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.