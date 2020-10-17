Haunted Chicken House to benefit Wayne County firefighters

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Fire Department is hosting a Haunted Chicken House for Halloween this year.
It will be located about 1 ½ miles past the Wayne County Golf Course on Highway 184 East.
Signs will be posted along the route, which will direct the public to the location of the event.
It is sponsored by volunteer fire departments from Denham, Beat 4 and Maynor Creek.
Doors will open on Oct. 23-24 and again on the Oct. 30-31 from 6 p.m. until midnight.
Kevin Steven, public information officer for the Wayne County Fire Department, says that those who attend can expect a scary but fun-filled evening.
“They can expect to have a time of their life out here, they actually have a scare-meter that they will kind of like a scoreboard, so to speak, to see who gets the most scare results out of here,” he said. “They’ll have chainsaws out there and kind of like a maze, which you may get lost in, and just numerous of unknown creatures rambling about. Those guys really put on a good production.”
Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will go toward the purchase of gear for Wayne County firefighters.
For more information call 601-735-7731.
