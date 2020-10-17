Gorgeous weather this weekend

It’s going to be beautiful today! We’ll warm up into the mid 70s with plenty of sun and low humidity. The sky will stay clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the upper 50s by Sunday morning. We’ll warm up into the low 80s on Sunday afternoon with more sunshine. The humidity will be higher.
Monday through Wednesday will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated showers are possible, but many of us will stay dry. Rain chances will increase a bit by Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s.
In the tropics, there are currently no threats to the Gulf. A subtropical system will likely form in the Central Atlantic this week, but it’s not a threat to the U.S. We could also see an area of low pressure develop in the Caribbean this week, and it could develop into a tropical system. It’s too early to know if this may impact the U.S., so we’ll closely watch it.
