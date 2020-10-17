The battle goes on at Fall Muster despite COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Reenactors answered the call to arms in a massive display at the 34th annual Fall Muster at Beauvoir. In fact, there was no discernable difference in the number of participants or patrons in Saturday’s reenactment.
It’s always been about living history, but this year, it was also about winning a battle against a pandemic.
“Very few events around the nation are still being held, for whatever reason, if you want to get into the political arena,” said Don Green, captain of the Third Mississippi Infantry. “But, that is why it was important to be held here and it is why we wanted to be here this year.”
Green of Pass Christian got involved with reenactment after researching his family.
“I researched that, I researched them, which means I researched pretty much that period,” said Green. “And being able to live it and portray it here as a living historian just kind of brings it home.”
Danielle Easterling of Alabama represented one of the few females who fought in the war between the states. But, her portrayal was also a statement about herself.
“That, and I’m not a girly person,” said Easterling. “I do not like the dresses. I had to get out of them.”
And the battlefield is where she wants to be.
“When I was old enough to take the field," said Easterling. "I took the field.”
And the best part for Easterling?
“Burning the powder," said Easterling. "Taking the hits and fighting for our fallen soldiers.”
For elementary school teacher John Collins, this has been a chance to gather important information for the classroom.
“If we didn’t have things like this going on, then it would be lost,” said Collins. “And people might not understand how the battles took place. The suffering that people had to go through, and why all of the Confederates and the Union went through all of this suffering.”
Events continue Sunday with a memorial service at 11 a.m. and another battle reenactment at 2 p.m.
