USM-UTEP game postponed due to COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced the game on Saturday, October 17, has been postponed due to an increase of COVID-19 cases amongst their football team.
The USM Golden Eagles were expected to play against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).
“The health and safety of everyone involved continue to be our guiding force which made this decision to postpone the game the appropriate one,” Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain said. “We are disappointed for our student-athletes who will not get a chance to participate for a second-straight weekend, however, we will work with UTEP, in conjunction with Conference USA, to reschedule this game for later this season.”
The Golden Eagles return to action when they travel to Lynchburg, Va., to face Liberty, Saturday, Oct. 24. Game time is set for 12 p.m., CT and can be seen on ESPN3.
