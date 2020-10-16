Turning breezy, cooler, and eventually crisp today

A cold front is arriving this morning. This will make for a breezy, cooler, & eventually crisp Friday. The chance for any rain with this front before noon is slim but not completely zero. Depending on how much cloud cover we see, this afternoon’s high temperatures will either be as warm as the lower to mid 70s or as cool as the 60s. Then, once skies become clearer tonight into tomorrow morning, temperatures will quickly drop with overnight lows ranging from the lower 50s by the coast to the 40s inland. A sunny Saturday is expected with a pleasantly crisp feel. Sunday will not be as crisp as Saturday and will be warmer. Hardly any rain is expected over the weekend. But, we’ll see a low rain chance going into next week thanks to onshore flow from the Gulf. The tropics are generally quiet for now with no depressions or named storms. However, the National Hurricane Center is watching an area in the Atlantic east of Bermuda and an area in the southern Caribbean for possible tropical development as of Friday morning. Models show that the area in the Caribbean could impact areas near Cuba and Florida by next weekend and the area near Bermuda could impact Bermuda by the second half of next week. Thankfully, long-range computer models models show no tropical problems for the Mississippi Coast for the next seven to ten days.