Skeletal remains found in Desoto National Forest confirmed three years later

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Three years later, a family’s search has finally come to an end after investigators confirmed the identity of the skeletal remains that were found in the Desoto National Forest on Christmas morning of 2018.
Authorities confirmed that the skeletal remains found near the Tuxachanie Hiking Trail belonged to 59-year-old Gary Lee Hope.
In July 2017, he was last seen leaving his job site, a construction site on Battle Road in Pass Christian. But, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department did locate his vehicle on August 3, 2017 at the Tuxachanie Hiking Trail located on Highway 49 in Saucier.
The cause of death have been ruled “undetermined” and Hope’s body is now with the family.
