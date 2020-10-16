Salute to Veterans - Official Contest Rules

7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver’s license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), and if applicable any travel companion(s), will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility within 30 days of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any, and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WLOX will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WLOX- TV if WLOX -TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WLOX-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.