Police investigating shooting in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2000 block of 47th Avenue.
Authorities were notified around 7:12 p.m. that a suspect was lying in the middle of the road, suffering from multiple gunshots. They were taken to the hospital, with non-threatening injuries.
The suspect was also taken into custody, without incident.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.
