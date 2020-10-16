Ocean Springs High finds new opponent for homecoming game through social media

“We already had our game plan in for West Harrison," said Pennock. "We practice that Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Once Wednesday is over, your work week is basically done. Everything else is fine-tuning from there. We’re not adding anything. We’re just going with what we had, we’re going to have to make adjustments on the fly. This is kind of a rejuvenation deal. We get a chance to play. It’s just old school football, put your hand in the dirt and go make plays.”