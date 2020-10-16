Myles Brennan was ‘doubtful’ for Florida game

Former St. Stanislaus standout Myles Brennan injured his left shoulder running for the goal line in the first quarter against Mizzou last weekend. The redshirt junior battled through the pain, finishing the game with 430 yards passing, four touchdowns and no picks. Head coach Ed Orgeron told media Wednesday that he left the game “pretty bruised up” and “would’ve been doubtful” to start against the 10th-ranked Gators.