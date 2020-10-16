Myles Brennan was ‘doubtful’ for Florida game

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - LSU caught a break at the right time this week with Florida’s virus outbreak, because they wouldn’t have had their starting quarterback.
Former St. Stanislaus standout Myles Brennan injured his left shoulder running for the goal line in the first quarter against Mizzou last weekend. The redshirt junior battled through the pain, finishing the game with 430 yards passing, four touchdowns and no picks. Head coach Ed Orgeron told media Wednesday that he left the game “pretty bruised up” and “would’ve been doubtful” to start against the 10th-ranked Gators.
Brennan hasn’t been able to practice all week and will now have nearly two weeks to heal before facing South Carolina in Tiger Stadium October 24th.
