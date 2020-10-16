Authorities identify body found outside vacant home in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point Police Department has identified the body that was found Thursday afternoon outside a vacant home in the 5400 block of Hubert Street.
Authorities confirmed that the body belonged to 70-year-old David Harold Hudson. An autopsy was conducted this morning by medical examiners.
The cause and manner of death are still pending toxicology results however, there were no obvious signs or indications of foul play.
If you have any information about this crime, please call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or MS Crime Stoppers at 800- 787-5898.
