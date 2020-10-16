Longtime Gulf Coast faith leader gets Biloxi walkway

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After decades of preaching and servicing the Gulf Coast, a crowd came together to celebrate the Abundant Life Evangelistic Church and its leader, Bishop Jason L. Johnson.
Johnson started his ministry in Biloxi 30 years ago with an emphasis on helping the community.
“Our motto is ‘bringing life to the city,’” Johnson said. “We have been doing this for many, many years.”
Due to Johnson’s dedication, it led Biloxi city leaders to honor him by naming the corner of Rodenberg Avenue and Welch Lane as “Bishop Jason L. Johnson Walkway."
“I’m very honored. Things happen so rapidly,” Johnson said. “Between my congregation and the city officials, they saw fit to erect this walkway."
At the ceremony, members of Abundant Life Evangelistic Church joined with Johnson’s friends, family and colleagues, all honoring him for his years of service.
“I thank the Lord for what he’s done," said Johnson. "And then I had to thank my family and people who influenced my life, from the early years until now.”
Along with the walkway, Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich also named the weekend in honor of Johnson.
“I wasn’t expecting that,” said Johnson. “I am certainly humbled. I am certainly grateful for what the Lord has done and what the Lord is doing.”
Johnson says he hopes to continue to minister to the people throughout the Gulf Coast, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson also added “In this day and hour, as a country and as a nation, we need one another. We need the Lord. We are the United States of America, in God we trust. And let’s keep on trusting and keep on adjusting.”
